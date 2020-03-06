Jabra Elite Active 75t wireless earbuds launched in India

Jabra added new wireless earbuds, Elite Active 75t, to its portfolio. Jabra Elite Active 75t features a waterproof design which is more compact than the predecessor.

Designed for health and fitness enthusiasts, the Elite Active 75t packs a battery that lasts up to 7.5 hours and extends up to 28 hours with the charging case, the official release notes.

Starting Q2, 2020, the company will offer the new Jabra MySound feature that optimises audio experience. Another addition will be the Jabra MyControls that allows one to use just one earbud. The new Jabra Elite Active 75t is priced at INR 16,999 and will be available on Amazon starting March 11, 2020 in six colour choices. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.