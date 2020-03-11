Nokia deploys next-gen ATC network for Irish Aviation Authority

Nokia has successfully deployed the Irish Aviation Authority's (IAA) next-generation air traffic control network at its new West Ireland disaster recovery center, the Finnish telecom company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Deployed in early 2019, the network has successfully carried out a number of live trials across multiple airspace sectors in the key North Atlantic region, delivering critical voice and radar services to controllers over the new high-bandwidth Nokia IP/MPLS network platform that has been specifically designed for this level of mission-critical application with the highest standards of reliability.

According to Nokia, the IP/MPLS platform increase capacity and ensure the smooth operation of new, more demanding air traffic control (ATC) applications, whilst supporting legacy, non-IP applications, including end-to-end communications between radar stations.

Given our responsibility to ensure the smooth operation of the North Atlantic airspace, it has been crucial that Nokia earn our trust. The quality and reliability of its technology and the thoroughness and collaborative approach of its teams has been first class throughout the entire migration process. We are very pleased and confident in the performance of the new network Billy Hann, Director of ATM Operations and Strategy for the IAA

Nokia says the global air traffic is expected to double by 2030 and to manage the growing traffic IAA will need more capacity. As part of the deal, Nokia will also provide IAA with long-term support and maintenance services.

To date, Nokia has deployed over 1,300 mission-critical networks with leading customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale and public sector segments around the world.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.