Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nokia deploys next-gen ATC network for Irish Aviation Authority

As part of the deal, Nokia will also provide IAA with long-term support and maintenance services.

Nokia deploys next-gen ATC network for Irish Aviation Authority
Nokia says the global air traffic is expected to double by 2030 and to manage the growing traffic IAA will need more capacity.  Image Credit: ANI

Nokia has successfully deployed the Irish Aviation Authority's (IAA) next-generation air traffic control network at its new West Ireland disaster recovery center, the Finnish telecom company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Deployed in early 2019, the network has successfully carried out a number of live trials across multiple airspace sectors in the key North Atlantic region, delivering critical voice and radar services to controllers over the new high-bandwidth Nokia IP/MPLS network platform that has been specifically designed for this level of mission-critical application with the highest standards of reliability.

According to Nokia, the IP/MPLS platform increase capacity and ensure the smooth operation of new, more demanding air traffic control (ATC) applications, whilst supporting legacy, non-IP applications, including end-to-end communications between radar stations.

Given our responsibility to ensure the smooth operation of the North Atlantic airspace, it has been crucial that Nokia earn our trust. The quality and reliability of its technology and the thoroughness and collaborative approach of its teams has been first class throughout the entire migration process. We are very pleased and confident in the performance of the new network

Billy Hann, Director of ATM Operations and Strategy for the IAA

Nokia says the global air traffic is expected to double by 2030 and to manage the growing traffic IAA will need more capacity. As part of the deal, Nokia will also provide IAA with long-term support and maintenance services.

To date, Nokia has deployed over 1,300 mission-critical networks with leading customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale and public sector segments around the world.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Financial stories - March 10

Call centre workers, Zumba dance teachers among new S.Korea coronavirus cases

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Biden wins hard-fought Michigan, deals major blow to Sanders

Joe Biden decisively won Michigans Democratic primary on Tuesday, seizing a key battleground state that helped propel Bernie Sanders insurgent candidacy four years ago. The former vice presidents victory there, as well as in Missouri and Mi...

Chinese city in Hubei reverses relaxation policy, to continue transport ban

Qianjiang city in Chinas Hubei province said on Wednesday it will continue with strict transportation bans, revoking a policy of relaxation that was announced on Tuesday.The city said in an announcement on WeChat that it will continue to im...

Aldridge scores 24 in return to rally Spurs past Mavs

LaMarcus Aldridge poured in 24 points, nine of them in a pivotal late-game stretch, as the San Antonio Spurs rallied to beat the visiting Dallas Mavericks 119-109 on Tuesday and snap a two-game losing streak. The Spurs trailed by five point...

China's new coronavirus cases rise on infections from abroad

China reported an uptick in new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, reversing four straight days of fewer new cases, driven by infected individuals arriving from abroad.Mainland China had 24 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, the Nation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020