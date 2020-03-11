Samsung's new LED solutions improve alertness, sleep quality in humans

Samsung on Wednesday unveiled its first human-centric LED packages, LM302N, that helps improve alertness and the quality of sleep in humans by adjusting melatonin levels, a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle.

According to Samsung, the new LM302N family utilizes precisely designed light spectra with optimized amounts of cyan to accommodate the lighting needs to the extent desired at any given point in time.

The LM302N DAY improves an individual's sense of awakeness and energy level by suppressing the body's melatonin level more than 18 percent below that of conventional LED lighting. With the LM302N NITE, the body releases about five percent more melatonin under lights, increasing relaxation at night.

Image Credit: Samsung

In addition, both the packages can be combined into a single luminaire to help people maintain their natural circadian rhythm 24 hours a day. The duo-lighting option is optimal for individuals' who spend most of their time indoors and struggle with confused body clocks.

Currently, under mass-production, the LM302N DAY packages are available in a variety of color temperatures from 3000K to 6500K while the LM302N NITE packages offered in color temperatures between 1800K and 4000K.

The benefits of using Samsung's LM302N reach beyond the basic lighting function of visual recognition, by improving the non-visual biological effects of lighting on people. Our LED solutions are ushering in a whole new human-oriented approach of using artificial lighting to enhance productivity and relaxation, benefitting modern-day indoor lifestyles. Un Soo Kim, senior vice president of LED Business Team at Samsung Electronics

