It's finally okay to clean your iPhone with disinfectant wipes

Your iPhone is dirtier than a toilet seat. So should you clean it using a disinfectant? Apple finally said, "yes".

Apple has updated the "How to clean your Apple products" section on its official website to permit cleaning your dirty iPhone or other Apple device using a "70 per cent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes."

Before you go deep cleaning with the wipes, Apple has advised to only gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your device, including the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces. You shouldn't use bleach or submerge the device in any cleaning agent. (ANI)

