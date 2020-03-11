ESA cancels E3 2020 expo due to coronavirus concerns

E3, the world's premier event for computer and video games and related products has been canceled in view of the growing concerns over the novel coronavirus outbreak. The expo was scheduled to take place from June 9 to June 11 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

"After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry – our fans, our employees, our exhibitors, and our longtime E3 partners – we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles," the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), the organizer of the show, said in a statement on its website.

"Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it's the right decision based on the information we have today."

The three-day event brings together leading computer and video game companies, business partners, media, industry analysts, online influencers and gamers from over 100 countries. ESA said its team will directly reach exhibitors and attendees with information about providing full refunds, adding that it is exploring to coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020.

E3 is the latest in the series of events canceled due to the mounting concerns over the COVID-19 epidemic. Previously, a number of events including Facebook's F8, Game Developers Conference 2020, Adobe Summit, Google I/O event were canceled or postponed in a similar manner.

