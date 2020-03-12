Russian-European Mars mission postponed until 2022 over coronavirus: Roscosmos

A joint Russian-European mission to Mars was postponed on Thursday due to technical difficulties and the global coronavirus epidemic, the Russian space agency said

"We have made a difficult but well-weighed decision to postpone the launch to 2022," said Roscosmos director general Dmitry Rogozin

The mission has been repeatedly postponed and was most recently scheduled for this year.

