Russian-European Mars mission postponed until 2022 over coronavirus: Roscosmos
A joint Russian-European mission to Mars was postponed on Thursday due to technical difficulties and the global coronavirus epidemic, the Russian space agency said
"We have made a difficult but well-weighed decision to postpone the launch to 2022," said Roscosmos director general Dmitry Rogozin
The mission has been repeatedly postponed and was most recently scheduled for this year.
