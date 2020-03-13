Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

Wipro Limited has entered into an agreement with SAP SE, a Germany-based software company to co-develop new solutions to help retail and fashion companies effectively manage business processes and customer experience, the Bengaluru-based IT company said on Thursday.

From Retail merchandise management solution to an intelligent cloud-based store solution, the new solutions will leverage SAP S4/HANA solutions to offer a range of functionality to help businesses adapt quickly to changing market conditions.

Based on SAP S/4HANA Cloud, the retail merchandise management solution will address end-to-end processes such as procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, supply chain, and core finance for retail.

"SAP Cloud for Retail is our strategic cloud solution, designed to support retail merchandise management, omnichannel pricing and promotions which will help retail and fashion companies capture new opportunities and develop targeted business models in a dynamic market. The industry needs to create responsive, innovative and integrated solutions to adapt quickly to changing market conditions," said Achim Schneider, Global Head of SAP Retail Business Unit.

The advanced fashion manufacturing functionality will strengthen end-to-end manufacturing planning and execution while catering to last-minute changes while an in-store merchandising solution will help enhance the customer experience by increasing the productivity of store associates through advanced store processes, and store processes automation, Wipro said in a statement.

Our strong domain capability, experience in SAP S/4HANA implementations, innovation using side-by-side extensions, and partnership with SAP puts Wipro in a unique position to build industry specific solutions. This initiative will help enable our customers in the retail and fashion industry to achieve business outcomes by leveraging SAP S4/HANA solutions. Harish Dwarkanhalli, President - Cloud Enterprise Solutions, Wipro Limited

