Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

Based on SAP S/4HANA Cloud, the retail merchandise management solution will address end-to-end processes such as procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, supply chain, and core finance for retail.

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry
Wipro and SAP will jointly go to market and co-develop solutions for the retail and fashion industry. Image Credit: ANI

Wipro Limited has entered into an agreement with SAP SE, a Germany-based software company to co-develop new solutions to help retail and fashion companies effectively manage business processes and customer experience, the Bengaluru-based IT company said on Thursday.

From Retail merchandise management solution to an intelligent cloud-based store solution, the new solutions will leverage SAP S4/HANA solutions to offer a range of functionality to help businesses adapt quickly to changing market conditions.

Based on SAP S/4HANA Cloud, the retail merchandise management solution will address end-to-end processes such as procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, supply chain, and core finance for retail.

"SAP Cloud for Retail is our strategic cloud solution, designed to support retail merchandise management, omnichannel pricing and promotions which will help retail and fashion companies capture new opportunities and develop targeted business models in a dynamic market. The industry needs to create responsive, innovative and integrated solutions to adapt quickly to changing market conditions," said Achim Schneider, Global Head of SAP Retail Business Unit.

The advanced fashion manufacturing functionality will strengthen end-to-end manufacturing planning and execution while catering to last-minute changes while an in-store merchandising solution will help enhance the customer experience by increasing the productivity of store associates through advanced store processes, and store processes automation, Wipro said in a statement.

Our strong domain capability, experience in SAP S/4HANA implementations, innovation using side-by-side extensions, and partnership with SAP puts Wipro in a unique position to build industry specific solutions. This initiative will help enable our customers in the retail and fashion industry to achieve business outcomes by leveraging SAP S4/HANA solutions.

Harish Dwarkanhalli, President - Cloud Enterprise Solutions, Wipro Limited

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

112 housed at ITBP quarantine test negative for coronavirus

All 112 people admitted to an ITBP quarantine facility here for over a fortnight have tested negative for coronavirus and are expected to be released on Friday, a senior official said. All of them were evacuated last month from Wuhan in Chi...

Motor racing-Formula One in turmoil after Australia GP scrapped due to coronavirus

The Formula One season was thrown into doubt on Friday with the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix due to the coronavirus, with chief executive Chase Carey saying it was challenging to predict when the next race might take place.The ...

Former Giants, Rams WR Shofner dies

Del Shofner, one of the NFLs best receivers in the late 1950s and early 60s, died Wednesday at age 85. Shofner died of natural causes in Los Angeles his daughter announced, the New York Times reported Thursday.The Los Angeles Rams selected ...

Cricket-Australia v N.Zealand ODIs to go ahead without spectators amid virus worries

Australias one-day series against New Zealand in Sydney and Hobart will go ahead over the next weeks but no fans will be admitted to the stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic, Cricket Australia CA said on Friday.The first one-day int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020