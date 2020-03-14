Apple to close retail stores outside Greater China until March 27

Apple Inc said late on Friday it will close all its retail stores outside Greater China until March 27, to minimize the risk of coronavirus transmission. "We will be closing all of our retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27," Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote in a letter posted on the company's website.

"In all of our offices, we are moving to flexible work arrangements worldwide outside of Greater China," he added. "That means team members should work remotely if their job allows."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

