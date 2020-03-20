Amazon, YouTube, Netflix switch to SD streaming as consumption increases
Major video and streaming platforms have switched to standard definition (SD) streaming quality to prevent straining broadband networks in Europe as the consumption increases over COVID-19 outbreak.
Netflix and YouTube already made the switch and now Amazon is latest to follow in the footsteps, The Verge notes. However, unlike the other services, Amazon is reducing stream speeds in territories in addition to Europe.
The move comes after the European Commission urged streaming platforms to switch to SD to prevent overstraining of internet infrastructure as more people are now at home and their consumption has peaked. (ANI)
