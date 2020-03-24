Apple to expand App Store to more countries

Apple's App Store will be available in new countries this year, the tech giant has announced. In an update posted on the official website, Apple said that the App Store will be expanded for 20 new countries with more support this year.

Developers are required to accept the updated Program License Agreement by April 10, to allow their apps to appear in new countries or regions. App Store generated over 155 billion in developer earnings just from apps and in-app purchases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.