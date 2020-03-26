Left Menu
Elon Musk reopens New York factory to make ventilators

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that his company is reopening its facility in New York to build ventilators to help combat shortage amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

  New York
  26-03-2020
  • Created: 26-03-2020 22:05 IST
In an official tweet, Musk wrote, "Giga New York will reopen for ventilator production as soon as humanly possible. We will do anything in our power to help the citizens of New York."

Last week, Musk had announced that if there's a shortage of ventilators, his company will manufacture them. Earlier this week, Musk offered 1,255 free ventilators, bought from China, to assist with the shortage in the city.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

