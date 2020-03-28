Apple launches COVID-19 information app, website

In a bid to provide accurate and credible information to users about the COVID-19 pandemic, tech giant Apple has released a new dedicated app and website for users across the US. The new COVID-19 app and website provide the latest information and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As the official release notes, the app is available on the App Store. The users can also use the new tools to answer questions around risk factors, recent exposure, and symptoms. The tool will provide guidance on social distancing and self-isolating based on risk level. In addition to the new tools, Apple also enabled Siri to provide guidance and resources from the CDC. Users in the US can ask Siri, "How do I know if I have coronavirus?" to access the information. (ANI)

