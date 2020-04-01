Samsung extends standard warranty on all products

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Samsung has announced it is extending standard warranty across its product portfolio till May 31, 2020. The warranty extension will be valid for products whose warranty would have expired in the lockdown period between March 20 and April 30, 2020, the official release notes.

Samsung is also extending the redemption period of offers for customers who pre-booked the Galaxy S20. They can now collect and activate their smartphone until April 30, 2020. Pre-booked customers who purchased the Galaxy S20 on or before March 31, will be able to redeem the Galaxy Buds+ offer by May 15, 2020. (ANI)

