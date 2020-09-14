SAIL reports Rs 1,226.47 crore consolidated net loss for April-June quarter.

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
The British opposition on Monday accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of trashing the countrys reputation by putting forward a legislative bill that would breach the Brexit divorce deal he signed with the European Union this year. I never t...
Connecticut filed a lawsuit on Monday against oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp for misleading the public over the impacts of climate change, becoming the latest state to target the fossil fuel industry for violating state consumer protection laws...
National Conference MPs on Monday sought a discussion in Parliament on the situation of Jammu and Kashmir, citing the unprecedented situation in the Union Territory in the wake of the unilateral, unconstitutional and undemocratic rescinding...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged parliament on Monday not to hand the European Union the opportunity to break up Britain, calling on lawmakers to back a bill that his government has admitted would breach a Brexit deal.What we cann...