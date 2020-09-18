Issue of GST compensation to states will be discussed in GST Council;no provision to give compensation from Consolidated Fund of India: FM.

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
The Washington Capitals signed forward Daniel Sprong to a two-year contract with an average annual salary of 725,000, the team announced Friday. The Capitals acquired Sprong in a Feb. 24 trade with the Anaheim Ducks for defenseman Christian...
Amid the ongoing border tension in Ladakh, China Study Group CSG, which includes important members of the government along with representatives of the military, met on Friday, said sources. India and China have been engaged in a territorial...
A woman was injured as Pakistani troops engaged in heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district in violation of a ceasefire agreement for the second consecutive day on...
Hurricane Sally made a direct hit on the U.S. Gulf Coast this week, dealing a blow to a popular tourist destination already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. In the storms aftermath, many bar and restaurant owners were breathing a sigh...