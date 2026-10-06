Protein awareness rises in urban India, but consumption remains below recommended levels: Study

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Indian consumers are increasingly paying attention to nutrition, but growing awareness is not always translating into dietary choices, according to a new study that examined protein and fibre awareness, consumption patterns and breakfast habits among urban Indians. Titled ‘The State of Protein & Fibre in Urban India’, the study by PepsiCo India, in association with Euromonitor International and the Indian Institute of Millet Research (IIMR), surveyed 1,250 respondents aged 18-50 years across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Kochi. The study examined consumers' understanding of protein and fibre requirements, lifestyle and breakfast habits, factors influencing dietary choices, perceptions of oats and overall health orientation, according to a press release.

The findings highlighted a significant gap between awareness of nutrition and actual consumption. -Awareness doesn’t always mean understanding: While 74 per cent of respondents claimed to be aware of their daily protein requirements, 56 per cent were found to be misinformed, either being unaware, unsure or unable to accurately identify their daily requirement.

-Protein is falling short on the plate: 70% of respondents consume less than 41g of protein, well below recommended intake levels, with the intake gap seen across all five cities surveyed. -The knowledge gap is even wider for fibre: While 59 per cent claim to know their daily fibre requirement, 89 per cent are misinformed, with only 11 per cent accurately identifying the recommended intake.

-Fibre intake falls short across cities and generations: 61% consume less than recommended daily fibre intake levels, with the gap rising to 65% among Gen X, compared with 58% among Gen Z and Millennials. -Consumers want protein to fit more naturally into everyday eating: Around 9 in 10 consumers across generations wish adding protein to their diet felt easier and more natural, while 89 per cent want protein in more familiar, everyday formats.

Cost and convenience are holding protein consumption back: 60 per cent cite high cost, while 57 per cent point to a lack of convenient, credible protein-focused food options as key barriers. For fibre, access to the right options is an even bigger barrier: 69 per cent say there is a lack of convenient, credible fibre-focused food options, rising to 74 per cent in Kochi, 72 per cent in Kolkata and 71 per cent in Mumbai.

The study was unveiled at an event supported by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), bringing together representatives from the nutrition, public health and industry sectors. Discussions at the event focused on the gap between nutrition awareness and actual consumption, as well as the need to make healthier choices more accessible, familiar and convenient for consumers. Speaking on the launch of the study, Dr Ankita Marwaha, Director R&D LifeScience & India R&D Site Lead, PepsiCo India, said, “As nutrition becomes increasingly central to how consumers think about their health and wellbeing, awareness alone is not enough. What matters is helping people translate credible nutrition knowledge into practical everyday choices. Staying close to consumers and understanding how their needs and behaviours are evolving is important to us. We also continue to engage with the research and academic community to deepen our understanding of nutrition and explore how we can offer better options while enabling consumers to make more informed decisions. This study is part of that journey, highlighting important gaps between awareness, understanding and action around protein and fibre, and giving us deeper insight into the realities that shape everyday food choices.”

With over 145 years of global heritage and a presence in India since 2006, Quaker is an important part of PepsiCo Foods’ portfolio. As the world’s No.1 oats brand¹, Quaker is building on its expertise in oats and nutrition to play a broader role in nutrition, with an increasing focus on protein and fibre. The study also found a strong desire among Gen Z consumers to make protein easier to incorporate into their everyday diets. Around 89 per cent said they wished adding protein to their diet felt easier and more natural, while 90 per cent wanted protein to be available in more familiar, everyday formats.

Commenting on the findings, Dilip Radhakrishna, Senior Consultant at Euromonitor International, said, “The study highlights a gap between consumers’ interest in protein and fibre and their understanding of daily nutritional needs. Many respondents say they actively look for these nutrients in their diets, yet claimed awareness of daily requirements does not consistently translate into accurate knowledge, particularly for fibre. These knowledge gaps are evident across the five cities and age groups, pointing to an opportunity for nutrition communication to go beyond awareness and help consumers understand how much they need and how everyday food choices can help them meet those needs.” The findings point to a broader need to make nutrition easier to translate into everyday choices. Across generations, consumers expressed a strong preference for protein that fits more naturally into their diets, while convenience and credibility also emerged as significant barriers to fibre consumption. (ANI)