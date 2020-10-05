COVID-19: Education Ministry releases guidelines for reopening of schools from October 15 in a graded manner.

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...
South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...
Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
The Delhi High Court Monday sought response of two senior officers of the police on a plea by controversial arms dealer Abhishek Verma, a witness in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots, seeking contempt action against them for allegedly disobeying a jud...
Oman has sent an ambassador to Syria after an eight-year hiatus, the state news agency reported, the latest sign of deepening engagement between Gulf Arab states and Syrias President Bashar Assad. The move on Sunday made Oman the first Gulf...
Schools must ensure smooth transition of students from home-based schooling during COVID-19 lockdown to formal schooling Education Ministry....
COVID-19 No assessment till up to 2-3 weeks of schools reopening, flexibility in attendance norms, says Education Ministry....