Former union minister Dilip Ray convicted by Delhi court in coal scam case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 10:27 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 10:27 IST
International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Harshvardhan Rane tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under self-isolation. The 36-year-old Sanam Teri Kasam actor took to Twitter on Monday night to share the health update. I had fever and stomach ache, and went to a h...

Odisha: Veteran Congress leader Kartikeswar Patra dies at 79

Veteran Congress leader and former MP Kartikeswar Patra has died following a brief illness, family sources said. He was 79.Patra, who was also a writer, is survived by wife Umarani, a former MLA, three daughters and a son, they said. He was...

FEATURE-Thai farmers brave bullets, prison for community land titles

Somruedee Bunthonglek has not repaired the bullet holes in the pickup truck her husband was driving when he survived an assassination attempt barely a year after her father was shot dead on the same communal farm in southern Thailand.The gr...

U.S. House's antitrust report hints at break-up of Big Tech firms -lawmaker

The U.S. House of Representatives antitrust report on Big Tech firms contains a thinly veiled call to break up the companies, Republican Congressman Ken Buck said in a draft response seen by Reuters.The House antitrust subcommittee is expec...
