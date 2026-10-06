4-layered security arrangements made to welcome Swiss Prez at Jewar Airport: Joint CP 

A four-layered security arrangement has been created ahead of the arrival of Guy Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation, at the Jewar International Airport in Noida. Joint Comissioner of Uttar Police, Dr Rajeev Narain Mishra, informed that not only the airport, but security provisions have also been beefed up even at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border. "The Swiss President is scheduled to arrive at Jewar International Airport. Keeping that in mind, extensive security arrangements have been made. 4-layered security arrangements have been made here,” said the Joint CP.

Informing that a detailed traffic advisory has already been issued, Mishra added that the local hotels, dhabas and dharamshalas are also being thoroughly checked. “We have also set up checking provisions at the border. Checkings are also being done in hotels, dhabas and dharamshalas. Outer and inner cordons have been ensured. A Traffic advisory has already been issued,” he said from outside the airport.

President of the Swiss Confederation arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a three-day State visit, together with State Secretaries Helene Budliger Artieda and Martina Hirayama as part of the Swiss delegation. After being received at the Airport by the Minister of State for Road and Transport Ajay Tamta, the Swiss Prez was welcomed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Swiss Prez is visiting Noida International Airport to inspect the newest international airport in the National Capital Region (NCR), which has been developed by Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Swiss company Zurich Airport International AG. Accompanying a high-level delegation of business leaders and senior officials, President Parmelin is visiting the site to inspect the modern terminal, the cargo terminal, and review operational arrangements. (ANI)