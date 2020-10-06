UP govt informs SC it has already requested Centre to order CBI probe in Hathras case.

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...
South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...
Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
The Indian IT services sector is likely to resume high single-digit revenue growth in 2021-2022 on higher demand for digital transformation, according to a new report by Fitch Ratings released on Tuesday. The impact of the coronavirus pande...
After seven months of shut down due to COVID-19, cinema halls will reopen on October 15 with 50 per cent capacity and one-seat distance between the viewers, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said Tuesday. Cinema halls ...
The IOC and local organisers are trying to simplify the postponed Tokyo Olympics, promising to save money in what one study says is already the most expensive Summer Olympics on record. The executive board of the International Olympic Commi...
Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut, whose party is an ally of the Congress and NCP in Maharashtra, has alleged that state Congress minister Amit Deshmukh is trying to divert a central project meant for Konkan to his Assembly constituency Latur. Raut...