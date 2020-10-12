Left Menu
Govt to provide Rs 25,000 cr in addition to Rs 4.13 lakh crore budgeted for roads, defence infra, water supply, urban development: FM.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 13:26 IST




OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Latest News

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee still in 'high risk zone', say doctors

Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee is still in a high risk zone though his parameters are stable, doctors attending to the thespian said on Monday. The 85-year-old Dadasaheb Phalke awardee has fever and continues to be in a drowsy,...

English villages wake up to find they're Brexit's new border

Four years after Britain voted to leave the European Union, Brexit can still seem abstract. But in the county known as the Garden of England, it is literally taking concrete form. Just beyond the ancient oaks and yews that surround medieval...

Former India football captain Carton Chapman dies

Former India football captain and mid-fielder Carlton Chapman, who formed a deadly trio at the club level with Bhaichung Bhutia and IM Vijayan in the 1990s, died on Monday following a heart attack in Bengaluru. He was 49.Chapman was hospita...

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur tests positive for COVID-19

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, following which he went into home isolation.Jairam Thakur took to social media and tweeted, A few days ago, due to contact with a corona positive pers...
