Centre cannot borrow to make up for GST shortfall of states as it will lead to rise in borrowing cost: FM after GST Council meeting.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 22:01 IST
CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Cattle smuggling kingpin held in Guwahati

A suspected mastermind of a cattle smuggling racket, hailing from Assams Dhubri district, was arrested along with another person from Guwahati, police said here on Monday. Arms and ammunition were later recovered from the residence of the c...

Central Railway operates Mega Block to carry out maintenance work on Matunga-Mulund and Kurla-Vashi harbour lines

The Central Railways Mumbai Division on Sunday carried out maintenance work during a mega block on Matunga-Mulund, and Kurla-Vashi up and down harbour lines. According to a release by Central Railway, through Rail Renewal for a length of 52...

Reports: Liverpool's Keita contracts virus with Guinea squad

The Guinea national team has cancelled a friendly against Gambia after a coronavirus outbreak in its squad, and Liverpools Naby Keita is reportedly one of the players who tested positive. Tuesdays game in Faro, Portugal was off after the vi...

Punjab BJP chief's vehicle attacked in Hoshiarpur

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharmas vehicle was allegedly attacked by some protesting farmers at the Cholang toll plaza in Hoshiarpur district, police said on Monday evening. Windowpanes of his car were damaged in this incident, though Sharma ...
