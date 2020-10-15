Modi reiterates resolve to provide cost-effective, easily available, scalable solutions for testing, vaccine and medication for all.

... ...
As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....
A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...
It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...
About 62.42 lakh tonne of kharif paddy worth Rs 11,785 crore was purchased at the minimum support price MSP from 5.33 lakh farmers in the last 19 days, the food ministry said on Thursday. Paddy procurement commenced in Punjab and Haryana fr...
The Dutch government urged Russia to return to the negotiating table after Moscow said on Thursday it was withdrawing from talks on liability for the downing of flight Malaysia Airlines in 2014. Russias foreign ministry said it was abandoni...
Sweden will boost military spending by around 40 over the next five years and double the numbers conscripted into the armed forces as it looks to beef up its defence amid growing tensions with Russia, the government said on Thursday. Sweden...
Days after two drug peddlers were nabbed with charas worth Rs 1 crore, the Gujarat Anti- Terrorist Squad ATS on Thursday nabbed the main accused who had hired them, an official said. The state ATS arrested Imran Malek 34, a resident of Rahi...