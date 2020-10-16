Left Menu
Around 2.5 lakh students in Delhi pass class 12 board exams every year, of whom only 1.25 lakh get admission in city colleges: Kejriwal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 12:19 IST
Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Nagorno-Karabakh says death toll among its military rises to 633 since start of conflict

The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Friday it had recorded another 29 casualties among its military, pushing the military death toll to 633 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27.The fighting has surged...

MSP, govt procurement important for country's food security, here to stay: PM Modi

Once again terming the three recent agricultural reforms a very important step in improving the agriculture sector of the country and increasing the income of farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Minimum Support Price M...

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will be out in 2021, possibility of more new characters

When will The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 be out In our multiple previous posts, we had revealed that the second season was already renewed and fans are ardently waiting for its release.Some fans may not be aware that The Rising of t...

Locals ransack, loot beer bar on Maha highway; three held

A group of 17 persons allegedly ransacked and looted a beer bar on Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon when the group had come to the beer bar for lunch and later refuse...
