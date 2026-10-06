Oman carries out medical evacuation for crew members of oil tanker

​Oman ​carried out ‌a medical evacuation ​for 10 crew members ‌of Panama-flagged oil tanker On Peace, which was attacked near ‌the Gulf country, the ‌media office of the sultanate's armed forced said on Tuesday. Separately, ⁠India's ​foreign ⁠ministry said 12 crew members, mostly ⁠Indian, were wounded after ​an unknown projectile struck a tanker ⁠while it passed through ⁠the ​Strait of Hormuz.

It did not give any ⁠details of the condition of ⁠those wounded.