Oman carries out medical evacuation for crew members of oil tanker
Oman carried out a medical evacuation for 10 crew members of Panama-flagged oil tanker On Peace, which was attacked near the Gulf country, the media office of the sultanate's armed forced said on Tuesday. Separately, India's foreign ministry said 12 crew members, mostly Indian, were wounded after an unknown projectile struck a tanker while it passed through the Strait of Hormuz.
It did not give any details of the condition of those wounded.