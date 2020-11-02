Left Menu
Development News Edition

NSA

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 02-11-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 18:07 IST
NSA

NSA

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Ramp up coronavirus contact tracing: Punjab CM to Heath Dept

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday asked the state Health Department to expand contact tracing of coronavirus patients to 15 people per case amid apprehension of the second infection wave. Currently, the contact tracing of C...

Six men injured in clash over illegal sand mining in UP's Muzaffarnagar

At least six people were injured on Monday in a clash between two groups over illegal sand mining from Ganga Canal here, police said. The incident happened close to Mohammadpur Mafi village under Ratanpuri police station area, they said.Tro...

France should draw up recovery plan for public finances now -IMF

France needs to draft plans now for restoring its public finances to order once a post-crisis economic recovery takes hold, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday. French gross domestic product is set to contract 10 this year and re...

Ayushmann Khurrana dedicates first Instagram Reel to SRK on his birthday

By mimicking one of the classic hit numbers Tujhe Dekha Toh, featuring megastar Shah Rukh Khan, actor Ayushmann Khurrana extended birthday wishes to the Badshah of Bollywood. The Bala actor posted an intriguing video on Instagram to wish th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020