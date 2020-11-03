Left Menu
PTI | Vienna | Updated: 03-11-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 11:48 IST
HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Bypolls: Voting underway in 54 assembly seats across 10 states, strict COVID-19 norms in place  

Voting was underway on Tuesday for by-elections to 54 assembly constituencies spread across 10 states, including 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh where the BJP is locked in a keen contest with the Congress to save its government. All COVID-19 gui...

Working on technique to cement spot in Indian team: Nilam Sanjeep

Indian mens hockey team defender Nilam Sanjeep Xess says he is striving hard to address some technical issues in his game to cement his spot in the national side. The 21-year-old, who has played 14 matches for the Indian team, said he has b...

Trump condoles Vienna terror attack

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday condoled the Vienna terror attack, saying US stands with Austria, France, and all of Europe in the fight against terrorists, including radical Islamic terrorists. Our prayers are with the people of Vienn...

Louisiana man sentenced to 25 years for setting fire to Black churches

A young white man was sentenced on Monday to 25 years in prison by a federal court in Lafayette, Louisiana after he pleaded guilty to setting three historically Black churches on fire. Federal District Judge Robert Summerhays sentenced Hold...
