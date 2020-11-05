Culture Ministry SoP for museums: Use of audio guides to be suspended unless these can be disinfected after every single use.

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has advised all cricketers not to take any corrupt approach lightly and report it to anti-corruption officials as soon as possible. Last year, Shakib-Al-Hasan was handed a 12-match ban for breaching th...
Some of Indias biggest private-sector companies on Thursday pledged to work with the government to tackle climate change and build sustainable economies, thereby helping the country achieve its targets under the Paris Agreement. CEOs of com...
New Delhi India, November 5 ANINewsVoir Daiki Axis Johkasou has become the first Sewage Treatment product in India to secure the GreenPro Ecolabel certification from the Confederation of Indian Industry CII. Daiki Axis India Pvt. Ltd., a pa...
Bangladesh signed a deal with the Serum Institute of India on Thursday to buy 30 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca. AstraZenecas experimental COVID-19 vaccine is seen as one of...