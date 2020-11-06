HC seeks CBI reply on disqualified UP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s appeal against 10-yr jail for custodial death of Unnao rape victim's father.

... ...
AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
... ...
Actor Mukul Chadda will be starring in ALTBalajis upcoming series Bichoo Ka Khel. Chadda, who most recently featured in The Office, the Indian adaptation of hit American comedy series, said he is thrilled to come aboard the project and play...
Manipurs Gyanendro Ningombam was elected unopposed as the President of Hockey India while former President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad is back in the Hockey India Executive Board after being elected unopposed for the Senior Vice President post. Th...
Chinas blue-chip index recouped earlier losses to end flat on Friday, posting its best week in three months, as growing prospects of a Joe Biden presidency in the United States raised hopes of decreased tensions between Washington and Beiji...
Raninder Singh, the son of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who was summoned by Enforcement Directorate today in a FEMA case, has sought adjournment on health grounds, said his lawyer on Friday. My client Raninder Singh is suf...