Major US media outlets declare Biden as winner of the Nvember 3 presidential elections. LKJ MRJ AKJ MRJ

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
Libyas oil production has surged past 1 million barrels a day, national petroleum officials said on Saturday, marking an important milestone months after its civil war almost choked the countrys energy production. Oil-rich Libya has been pu...
Kamala Harris made history on Saturday with her election as Joe Bidens vice president, becoming the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second highest U.S. office.Harris, 56, is widely seen as an obvious ca...
President Donald Trump said on Saturday his campaign would begin challenging U.S. election results in court next week after media outlets called the race for Democrat Joe Biden, saying this election is far from over.We all know why Joe Bide...