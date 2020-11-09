Left Menu
Delhi HC seeks AAP govt, Centre's stand on plea against appointment of special public prosecutors in cases related to northeast Delhi riots.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 14:11 IST
Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Dilip Ghosh serves legal notice to TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar over 'Matuas' votes' tweet

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has served a legal notice to TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar asking her to withdraw a tweet, in which she allegedly misquoted Ghosh over Matuas votes, and issue an unconditional apology. According to the l...

Nokia signs services deal with A1 Austria

Nokia on Monday announced it has signed a three-year deal with A1 Austria that covers industrial-grade private wireless technology and services for all existing and new private LTE and 5G enterprise campus network deployments.The deal which...

Kremlin wants final U.S. election vote count before congratulating anyone

The Kremlin said on Monday it would wait for the official results of the U.S. presidential election before commenting on its outcome, and that it had noted incumbent Donald Trumps announcement of legal challenges related to the vote.Preside...

Hungary announces lockdown measures to curb coronavirus infections -PM Orban

Hungary will close secondary schools, universities and restaurants and will impose an extended night-time curfew as of midnight on Tuesday to curb a fast rise in coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Monday on his...
