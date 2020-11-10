Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rises to 2,65,677 with addition of 535 new cases; 19 fresh deaths take toll to 10,481: BMC.

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Reliance Jio on Tuesday launched its mobile services in Zanskar area in Ladakh union territory, extending its reach to the remotest and isolated part of Kargil, officials said. The company installed four mobile towers in Pibiting, Padum, ...
China cannot be separated from the world in achieving development as both need each other for prosperity, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday as he highlighted the new development model being pursued by the worlds second-largest economy. X...
With the BJP headed for winning two-thirds of seats in Madhya Pradesh assembly bypolls, BJP leaders on Tuesday said people of the state have reposed faith in the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and dubbed his predecessor Kamal Nath as a...
Celebrities and philanthropists are joining hands for an all-star concert to honour nurse heroes for their selfless service. According to Variety, the concert will be broadcasted worldwide on the occasion of Thanksgiving on November 26.The ...