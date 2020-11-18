Left Menu
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally reaches 17,57,520 with 5,011 fresh cases; 100 new deaths take toll to 46,202: Health department.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 19:39 IST
OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

'A special day': End of Pfizer trial paves way for a COVID shot this year

Final results from Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine trial showed its shot had a 95 success rate and two months of safety data, paving the way for the drugmaker to apply for an emergency U.S. authorization within days, it said on Wednesday. The ...

Western air commander visits frontline airbase in Jammu, reviews operational preparedness

Western air commander Air Marshal V R Chaudhari on Wednesday visited the frontline airbase in Jammu and reviewed its operational preparedness. Air Marshal Chaudhari arrived here Wednesday morning and was received by Air Commodore Ajay Singh...

Depositors' money safe, to complete merger on time: Lakshmi Vilas Bank administrator

Lakshmi Vilas Bank has enough liquidity to pay back its 20-lakh depositors and will complete the proposed merger with the Singaporean lender DBS before the deadline, the Reserve Bank-appointed administrator said on Wednesday. The Reserve Ba...

U.S. Republicans urge closer coordination with Europe on China

Two months before U.S. President Donald Trump is due to leave office, the Republican leader of a key Senate committee issued a report on Wednesday urging the United States to work closely with allies in Europe to counter the threat posed by...
