New COVID-19 cases reducing gradually, positivity rate falling. These indicate spread of virus decreasing in Delhi: Health Minister Jain.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 12:29 IST
Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Home appliance giant Midea inks global partnership with Mumbai city football club

NEW DELHI, Nov. 20, 2020 PRNewswire -- Midea, one of the worlds leading home appliances and air-treatment companies announced a new global partnership with Mumbai City FC. Midea becomes the Clubs official Home Appliances, White Goods HVAC ...

Gradual reduction in new cases, positivity rate points at decreasing COVID spread in Delhi: Jain

The gradual reduction in the number of new COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate is a clear indicator that the spread of the virus is decreasing in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday. The minister ann...

New office bearers appointed in Tamil Nadu to initiate Prime Minister's 137 Welfare Schemes, inclusive of Financial Aid For Farmers

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, November 20 ANINewsVoir To implement the Indian Prime Ministers 137 special welfare schemes, Former Government High Official Dr Rajaraman appointed as the Head of the State, for the voluntary organisation Pradhan M...

Dr Reginah Mhaule receives local engines and gearboxes from Ford Motor

Basic Education Deputy Minister, Dr Reginah Mhaule, has received one of 240 locally assembled engines and gearboxes, valued at R7.8 million, from the Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa FMCSA.Mhaule received the donation on behalf of Otto...
