Emmy Awards to leave broadcast TV for Amazon's Prime Video in 2027

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 19:50 IST
Emmy Awards to leave broadcast TV for Amazon's Prime Video in 2027

The ​Television Academy and Amazon's Prime Video ​on Tuesday announced a ‌six-year deal ​making the streaming service the exclusive global home of the Emmys, ending the awards show's rotation ‌among US broadcast networks.

The deal will take effect with the 2027 ceremony and ends the traditional "Wheel Deal" rotation under which the telecast alternated among broadcast networks ‌ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC, concluding with this year's show. Traditional television ‌networks face growing competition from streaming services, which have increasingly taken on major live events and awards shows as viewing habits shift toward digital platforms.

Organizers of the annual Academy Awards ⁠said ​last year that the ⁠Oscar telecast was moving from the ABC broadcast network to stream live on YouTube ⁠around the world starting 2029. The Emmy Awards ceremony will continue to air ​live in September but will be available free to viewers worldwide, with no ⁠Prime Video subscription required, Amazon said.

The financial terms of the deal were not ⁠disclosed. For ​Prime Video, the agreement adds another high-profile live entertainment property to a service that has expanded through original films and television shows, sports ⁠and other streaming partnerships.

The Emmys, first held in 1949, honor achievements in television acting, ⁠production and ⁠writing, among other areas. The awards have traditionally served as a major promotional and cultural event for the US television ‌industry.

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