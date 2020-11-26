I commend bar, bench and officials for not letting coronavirus come in way of fulfilling duty of securing justice for all: President.

... ...
As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
Father of Indian software industry and the first CEO of Tata Consultancy Services, Faqir Chand Kohli, passed away on Thursday. He was 96 years old, TCS confirmed. In 2002 Kohli was awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to the India...
Attorney General K K Venugopal Thursday stressed on the need to fill up vacancies in the subordinate judiciary and to deal with the problem of huge pendency of cases, saying collective effort was needed to see that justice delivery system i...
A court here on Thursday once again sought a reply from the National Investigation Agency NIA on 83-year-old tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamys request that he be provided a straw and sipper in jail. Swamy, arrested in the alleged El...