Arnab case: Prima facie there is disconnect between FIR and ingredients of offence of abetment to suicide, says SC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 11:13 IST
Latest News

Graffiti in support of terror groups surfaces in Mangaluru on anniversary of Mumbai attack

An inflammatory graffiti hailing terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba surfaced here on the occasion of 12th anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai attack, prompting the police to launch an investigation to find out the culprits behind it. The anonymous gr...

Biker dog Bogie thrills fans as he cruises Philippine highways

With his black sports jacket, reflective aviator sunglasses and bespoke orange helmet with holes so his ears can stick out, Bogie the dog sure is one suave-looking canine, with an Easy Rider look that would earn him a place in any motorcycl...

Police seize huge quantity of cough syrup

A huge quantity of cough syrup with a market value of Rs 30 lakh have been seized by the CID from two places here, police said. Acting on a tip-off, a CID team intercepted a mini truck in Beharbari area, under the jurisdiction of Basista po...

MiG 29K jet crashes into sea; one pilot rescued, search on for another

A MiG-29K trainer aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed into the Arabian sea on Thursday evening following which one pilot went missing while another was rescued, Navy officials said on Friday. The incident took place at around 5 pm, they sai...
