Trade Rules Are Getting Smarter, but Border Systems Are Struggling to Keep Up

Globalisation is entering a phase in which moving goods efficiently is no longer enough. Governments increasingly want to know where products originated, how they were manufactured, which inputs they contain, what environmental or social conditions shaped their production and whether the information accompanying them can be trusted across multiple jurisdictions.

The OECD's Better Borders for Trade, Traceability and Enforcement report places that shift at the centre of a widening policy challenge. Customs systems built to reduce paperwork and speed legitimate commerce are being asked to enforce a much more demanding generation of trade rules, making the quality of data, digital infrastructure and regulatory co-ordination increasingly important to the functioning of global supply chains.

Borders are becoming the enforcement point for supply-chain policy

Trade facilitation reforms have spent years reducing the administrative friction associated with moving goods internationally. Since 2022, 23% of economies covered by the OECD Trade Facilitation Indicators improved elements of border automation, while 68% strengthened domestic agency co-operation and 21% improved cross-border agency co-operation.

Those gains have produced measurable economic benefits. OECD analysis associates a 10% improvement in trade facilitation performance with more than a 6% increase in the number of export markets served and, in some regions, close to a 15% increase in the number of sectors reached. More efficient border procedures have also helped reduce trade costs by as much as 5% over the past decade.

Regulatory expectations are now placing a different kind of pressure on those systems. Trade rules increasingly depend on information that cannot be established by looking at the product sitting at a port or customs terminal. Compliance may depend instead on emissions generated during production, the origin of raw materials, labour conditions in upstream facilities, recycled content, processing history or certification status.

Such requirements bring customs much closer to environmental authorities, market-surveillance bodies, standards organisations, conformity-assessment institutions and sector regulators. A border transaction can consequently become the final operational step in a much longer information chain stretching through producers, suppliers, auditors, laboratories, logistics operators and public agencies.

The shift is particularly visible in sectors such as critical minerals, batteries, pharmaceuticals, medical goods, advanced technology and agri-food. Supply-chain information in these industries is becoming relevant not only to conventional customs compliance but also to product safety, responsible sourcing, environmental performance, supply continuity and economic-security objectives.

Regulatory ambition is running ahead of operational readiness

Governments are expanding traceability-related requirements faster than border systems are adapting to enforce them. Fewer than 20% of the environmental and social-related measures reviewed by the OECD were designed with comprehensive border implementation in mind, exposing a gap between policy intent and the practical machinery needed to make new rules work.

Operational guidance is frequently thin precisely where implementation becomes most difficult. Only 19% of the measures reviewed included guidance on data platforms, while 17% addressed border-agency co-operation. Less than 40% provided clear direction on at least one central border issue such as documentation, procedures, data-sharing arrangements or institutional co-ordination.

Environmental lifecycle requirements reveal the same imbalance. OECD economies currently address only 55% of the border-related challenges associated with such requirements, while the organisation identifies a 25-percentage-point gap between the existence of regulatory frameworks and their effective implementation across border institutions and systems.

Businesses sit directly inside that gap. Firms may be required to gather data from suppliers, verify information produced in other jurisdictions, submit similar information to multiple authorities and operate across systems that do not communicate with one another. Large companies may have the technical and administrative capacity to manage those demands, while smaller businesses can face much steeper costs.

Developing-economy firms may encounter additional constraints where digital infrastructure, certification systems or institutional support are weaker. New market-access rules can therefore create uneven adjustment pressures even where the underlying policy objective applies equally to all traders.

Public authorities face their own version of the problem. Customs agencies may receive information generated by regulators or private actors whose systems use different formats, verification arrangements or risk criteria. More data can quickly become more bureaucracy if institutions cannot share, recognise and reuse it effectively.

Traceability can sharpen enforcement but poor design could recreate red tape

Greater visibility across supply chains can give governments stronger tools against origin fraud, misclassification, undervaluation and circumvention through transshipment. Authorities assessing a shipment could potentially compare its declared origin, production history, commercial documents, logistics route and supporting compliance information rather than relying on isolated paperwork.

Better information can also make enforcement more selective. Risk-management systems could concentrate attention on higher-risk consignments, operators or routes while allowing compliant trade to clear with fewer unnecessary interventions. Traceability therefore has the potential to make border control more targeted rather than simply more intensive.

Problems emerge when governments layer new compliance structures onto existing customs procedures without integrating them. Separate reporting portals, incompatible data formats, repeated requests and manual verification can turn traceability into another source of delay, weakening the efficiency gains produced by earlier trade-facilitation reforms.

Carbon-intensity rules illustrate how demanding the transition can become. Compliance cannot necessarily be checked through physical inspection because emissions are embedded in production processes rather than visible in the final product. Authorities must instead rely on measurement methodologies, declarations, verification systems, certification and information created across a broader compliance ecosystem.

Supply-chain resilience can also come into tension with rigid traceability requirements. Firms responding to disruptions may need to change suppliers, redirect shipments or enter alternative markets quickly while continuing to demonstrate compliance. Requirements that are difficult to transfer across suppliers or jurisdictions could make diversification slower and more expensive.

Commercial confidentiality adds another layer of complexity. Companies may be asked to provide detailed information on suppliers, production processes and commercial relationships, while governments seek wider data sharing across agencies and borders. Trust in traceability will therefore depend partly on credible rules governing access, confidentiality, security and the treatment of commercially sensitive information.

The next customs revolution may be about reusing trusted data

The emerging policy challenge is not simply how to collect more information, but to build border systems capable of using the same reliable information across several regulatory purposes without repeatedly asking firms to reproduce it.

Digital customs infrastructure offers the most obvious foundation. Single Windows, electronic documentation, automated risk-management tools and interoperable data systems can allow information generated earlier in a supply chain to reach relevant authorities before goods arrive, potentially reducing manual intervention and repeated reporting.

The economic stakes are substantial. OECD analysis indicates that International Regulatory Co-operation mechanisms are potentially relevant to around one-fifth of global trade, representing approximately USD 4.8 trillion. Their usefulness remains limited where recognised information cannot be incorporated easily into real border processes or where institutions lack awareness and operational capacity.

Modernisation increasingly depends on connecting systems rather than multiplying them. Reusing data across agencies can lower compliance costs, improve consistency and give authorities a broader evidence base for enforcement, provided information governance and security arrangements are strong enough to support such exchanges.

International co-operation will become equally important because supply chains rarely stop at national regulatory boundaries. Divergent standards, incompatible reporting systems and separate verification models can force firms to recreate the same compliance evidence for different markets, reducing many of the efficiencies that digitalisation is supposed to deliver.

Customs reform is consequently moving beyond the old objective of replacing paper forms with electronic ones. The more difficult task is creating border institutions capable of processing complex supply-chain information while keeping legitimate trade predictable, proportionate and efficient.

In a nutshell, global commerce is approaching a test of institutional design as much as technology. Traceability can strengthen compliance, resilience and economic security only when information is reliable enough for authorities to trust, interoperable enough to move across systems and practical enough for businesses to provide without turning every border crossing into a new administrative obstacle.