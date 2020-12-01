Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top 5 states showing rise in active COVID cases from Nov 1-Dec 1 are Punjab, HP, MP, Haryana and Rajasthan: Health Ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 17:31 IST
Top 5 states showing rise in active COVID cases from Nov 1-Dec 1 are Punjab, HP, MP, Haryana and Rajasthan: Health Ministry.

Top 5 states showing rise in active COVID cases from Nov 1-Dec 1 are Punjab, HP, MP, Haryana and Rajasthan: Health Ministry.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

"The processes are painfully bureaucratic", says KAM on multiple levies in Kenya

Staggered by COVID-19 the business in Kenya is reeling due to multiple levies and taxes applied by national and county governments, said Kenya Association of Manufacturers KAM, according to a report by The Star. The charges reportedly inclu...

European Union and ASEAN to form strategic partnership - Germany

The European Union and the ASEAN group of southeast Asian countries have agreed to upgrade their relationship to a strategic partnership, current EU president Germany said on Tuesday. As close economic partners, we will stand up for safe an...

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccinations before Christmas; trials to transport vaccine and more

Devdiscourse brings you the top health news stories of the day from all across the world.Americans to begin receiving coronavirus vaccinations before Christmas OfficialAfter a Thanksgiving weekend when the number of people traveling through...

Chappell suggests banning switch-hitting, says it is "blatantly unfair" on bowlers

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has suggested the ICC to ban switch-hitting, saying the shot is blatantly unfair to the bowler and the fielding team. In the ongoing ODI series between India and Australia, Glenn Maxwell and David Warne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020