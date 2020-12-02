Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will block other roads of Delhi if govt does not withdraw new three farm laws, say leaders of protesting farmers at press conference.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 17:28 IST
Will block other roads of Delhi if govt does not withdraw new three farm laws, say leaders of protesting farmers at press conference.

Will block other roads of Delhi if govt does not withdraw new three farm laws, say leaders of protesting farmers at press conference.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine will be sent by plane or ferry to UK - exec

BioNTech will send the COVID-19 vaccine it has developed with Pfizer in temperature-controlled boxes to Britain by ferry or plane, a senior executive said on Wednesday, as it prepares to deliver the shots in the next few days.Chief business...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Unscary Brexit monster takes a turn in Rotterdam ahead of Jan. 1 border controlsThe Brexit Monster, a furry blue mascot created by the Netherlands to personify problems linked to Britains E...

Air quality 'severe' in Ghaziabad, Gr Noida, 'very poor' in Gurgaon, Faridabad

The air quality was recorded severe in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, while it remained very poor across Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon, according to a government agency data on Wednesday. Presence of pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. prosecutors investigating potential White House bribery-for-pardon schemeThe U.S. Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funneling money to the White ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020