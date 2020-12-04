India witnessing sea change; things we thought could never happen are being delivered at great speed: PM Modi at IIT Global Summit.

... ...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
The Anti Narcotics Task Force ANTF of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday seized contraband substance worth Rs 1.5 core from an alleged drug peddler in Pulwama district, officials said. The ANTF received a tip-off about a drug smuggling bid ...
Heavy rains continued to batter Tamil Nadu on Friday leading to inundation of crops and waterlogging in many rural and urban areas even as the deep depression over Gulf of Mannar near Ramanathapuram weakened into a depression. The India Met...
The Centre on Friday asked state food commissions SFCs to give special attention to vulnerable section of the society while ensuring effective implementation of food law. A review meeting was held with independent SFCs under the chairmanshi...
The European Union will aim to have at least 30 million zero-emission vehicles on its roads by 2030, as it seeks to steer countries away from fossil fuel-based transport, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.In a strategy due to be...