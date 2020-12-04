Left Menu
Development News Edition

India witnessing sea change; things we thought could never happen are being delivered at great speed: PM Modi at IIT Global Summit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 22:03 IST
India witnessing sea change; things we thought could never happen are being delivered at great speed: PM Modi at IIT Global Summit.

India witnessing sea change; things we thought could never happen are being delivered at great speed: PM Modi at IIT Global Summit.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K police seizes heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore

The Anti Narcotics Task Force ANTF of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday seized contraband substance worth Rs 1.5 core from an alleged drug peddler in Pulwama district, officials said. The ANTF received a tip-off about a drug smuggling bid ...

Heavy rains batter TN, deep depression weakens

Heavy rains continued to batter Tamil Nadu on Friday leading to inundation of crops and waterlogging in many rural and urban areas even as the deep depression over Gulf of Mannar near Ramanathapuram weakened into a depression. The India Met...

Centre asks state food commissions to give special attention to vulnerable sections

The Centre on Friday asked state food commissions SFCs to give special attention to vulnerable section of the society while ensuring effective implementation of food law. A review meeting was held with independent SFCs under the chairmanshi...

EU to target 30 million electric cars by 2030 - draft

The European Union will aim to have at least 30 million zero-emission vehicles on its roads by 2030, as it seeks to steer countries away from fossil fuel-based transport, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.In a strategy due to be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020