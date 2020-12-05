Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra reports 4,922 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 18,47,509; 95 deaths push toll to 47,694: state health department.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 19:40 IST
Maharashtra reports 4,922 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 18,47,509; 95 deaths push toll to 47,694: state health department.

Maharashtra reports 4,922 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 18,47,509; 95 deaths push toll to 47,694: state health department.

TRENDING

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-deputy speaker of U'khand assembly is dead

Former deputy speaker of Uttarakhand Assembly and Congress leader Anusuya Prasad Maikhuri died at the Max Hospital here on Saturday. He was 59.Maikhuri had been under treatment at the hospital for more than a month. Sources at the hospital ...

Tripura CM launches website for 16th century shrine

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday launched a website for Tripurasundari shrine -- one of the 51 Shakti Peethas of the Hindu religion in the country -- providing devotees a chance to catch a glimpse of the temple deity onli...

Campaigning for first phase of BTC elections ends

Campaigning for the first phase of Bodoland Territorial Council BTC elections to 21 seats on December 7 ended on Saturday evening, with the ruling BPF trying hard to retain its rule for the fourth consecutive term. All major political parti...

Bhagwat holds meeting with RSS functionaries of Bihar, Jharkhand

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday took stock of the services rendered by workers of the organisation to the people across the country during coronavirus pandemic. At the meeting with the swayamsevakas from Bihar and neighbouring Jharkhand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020