Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID: 2,706 fresh cases take Delhi's infection tally to over 5.92 lakh; death toll rises to 9,643 with 69 fatalities: Authorities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 21:21 IST
COVID: 2,706 fresh cases take Delhi's infection tally to over 5.92 lakh; death toll rises to 9,643 with 69 fatalities: Authorities.

COVID: 2,706 fresh cases take Delhi's infection tally to over 5.92 lakh; death toll rises to 9,643 with 69 fatalities: Authorities.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:35pm

Following is a stateUT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 935pm, according to data provided by various governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------An...

COVID-19: Nagpur sees 308 cases, 11 deaths; 416 discharged

Nagpur district on Sunday saw 308COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,14,526, while 11 deathsincreased the toll to 3,735, an official saidHe said 416 people were discharged during the day,taking the count of recoveries to 1,05,154The numbe...

COVID-19 recoveries go past 5.72 lakh, new cases at 4,777

EDS RPT after removing word in para-5 Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 6 PTI Keralas COVID-19 recoveries on Sunday crossed 5.72 lakh as 5,217 people recuperated from the disease and 4,777 new cases were reported, Health Minister K K Shailaja said. T...

COVID-19: Delhi records 2,706 fresh cases; positivity rate dips to below 4 pc

Delhi recorded 2,706 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday with the positivity rate dipping to below 4 per cent, authorities said. The positivity rate on Thursday, Friday and Saturday had stood at 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent and 4.2 per cent resp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020