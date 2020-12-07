Active COVID-19 cases falls below 4 lakh to 3,96,729, while 91,39,901 people have recovered so far: Union Health Ministry.

... ...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
In the backdrop of a choice between an indigenous and foreign option to fulfil Indian Armys requirement for over 400 howitzers, DRDO has said that it would be in a position to offer over 200 Made in India ATAGS howitzers in 18-24 months of ...
As many as 19 earthquakes of magnitudes in the range of 1.7 to 3.3 were experienced in Gujarats Gir Somnath district from the wee hours of Monday till morning, officials said. There was no report of any casualty or loss of property, they sa...
Director Ivan Ayr, whose acclaimed road drama Meel Patthar was named the best film at Singapores Silver Screen Awards, on Monday said he is honoured to receive the recognition for the movie. The drama follows a truck driver, played by Suvin...
Chinas exports rose at the fastest pace in almost three years in November, as strong global demand for goods needed to ride out the pandemic landed the worlds second-largest economy a record trade surplus. A brisk factory recovery in China ...