‘Yettinahole has become a come tomorrow project’: HD Kumaraswamy attacks Karnataka govt

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Karnataka government over the delay in the Yettinahole drinking water project, alleging that the people of Kolar and Chikkaballapur have been fed assurances for 12 years without results. Speaking in Mulbagal, Kumaraswamy said, "I stand by what I said earlier. This government will not be able to provide Yettinahole water to Kolar and Chikkaballapur. People are being told water will come today or tomorrow. For these districts, Yettinahole has effectively become a 'come tomorrow' project."

The former CM said laying pipelines alone is meaningless without a system to bring and store water. "Anyone can lay pipelines. But where is the water? Merely laying pipelines amounts to nothing more than spending money. Do not betray the people of Kolar and Chikkaballapur," he said. Recalling that he was present in Chikkaballapur when the foundation stone was laid in 2013-14 in the presence of Adichunchanagiri Mahaswamiji, Kumaraswamy said the then CM Siddaramaiah had promised water would reach Kolar in one or two years, dismissing his feasibility concerns. "More than 12 years have passed. Yet the project has not moved beyond Hassan," he said.

He also flagged confusion over the proposed reservoir near Devarayanadurga, whose capacity was initially announced as 10 TMC, then reduced to 5 TMC and later 2 TMC. "There is still no clarity. For the last three years, they have been saying water will be released by next June," he said. Kumaraswamy questioned how many farmers have actually received the Rs 2,500 drought relief announced by the state. "If guarantee schemes have strengthened people economically, why are drought-hit people still crying? Central team has been touring for three days. Farmers are crying before them saying they have no daily wage work. People are locking houses and migrating," he alleged.

He said since Siddaramaiah returned as CM, political discourse has centred on power-sharing and who will be the next CM. He also criticised Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's Vision 2037 and Vision 2047, alleging integrated townships were aimed at increasing land value. "When I proposed five townships in 2006, I was attacked for taking farmers' land. Today the government has notified 7,500 acres. Who has invested? How many children from Kolar and Chikkaballapur got jobs?" he asked.

Kumaraswamy said he has no objection to milk price hike but opposed burdening consumers. "Increase the Rs 5 incentive to farmers to Rs 10 and give it directly to milk producers. It can be the sixth guarantee. Do not pass the entire burden to consumers," he said. Targeting Minister Priyank Kharge over alleged government land allotment to Siddhartha Trust, he questioned why the government had not ordered a Lokayukta probe despite a High Court order. "They speak in the name of Buddha, Siddhartha and Ambedkar but look after own family interests," he said.

He also alleged the Congress government was misusing the police by filing false FIRs against opposition workers over Form-7 issues, which should go to the Election Commission. On BJP-JDS alliance, Kumaraswamy said minor differences at grassroots are natural. "Final decision will be taken by party leadership. Who said there will be no alliance in Kolar? Everything will be answered at an appropriate time," he said, welcoming B.Y. Vijayendra's view that seat-sharing talks can begin early.

He also alleged the government was favouring NICE company through the PRR project and trying to raise funds by selling vacant BDA sites while demolishing houses. MP Mallesh Babu, MLA Samruddhi Manjunath and former MLA Chowdareddy Thoopalli were present. (ANI)