Revised height of Mount Everest is 8,448.86 metres: Nepal and China say after joint measurement of the world's highest peak.

... ...
A 32-year-old farmer from Haryanas Sonipat was found dead at Tikri border here on Tuesday, on a day the farmers protest in and around Delhi entered 13th day with a Bharat bandh called by them. The farmer has been identified as Ajay Moor, a ...
The corruption case against South Africas former president, Jacob Zuma, and French arms dealer Thales related to a 2 billion arms deal has been provisionally postponed to Feb. 23 next year, the Pietermaritzburg High Court said on Friday. It...
Observing that humanity is most important, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday referred to alleged theft of activist Gautam Navlakhas spectacles inside Taloja prison and called for the need to conduct a workshop for jail officials to sensitise...
Indonesias state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma said on Tuesday that interim data on trials it was conducting on vaccines produced by the Chinese company Sinovac showed up to 97 efficacy.Our clinical trial team found, within one mon...