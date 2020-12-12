Hopeful of next round of talks between Centre and farmers in next 24-40 hours: Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala.

... ...
Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday voiced concern over the violation of social distancing norms during recent agitations in the union territory. The result of the violations would be known in course of time, she said in her weekl...
Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 96 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday that pushed the districts infection tally to 24,038, official data showed. Active cases in the district came down to 893 from 899 the previous day, according to th...
The Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Saturday said it will contest all seats in elections to local bodies in Gujarat, due early next year. The AAP has also appointed Gopal Italia, who had hurled a shoe at Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja ...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said India was being tested in the seven-month-long border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh and expressed confidence that the country will meet the national security challenge. Calling...