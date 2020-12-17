We are worried over plight of farmers and the way things are going. They are not a mob: SC.

... ...
... ...
Sofia Bulgaria, December 17 ANIXinhua Bulgaria confirmed 1,959 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the countrys total to 186,246, according to data published by the countrys Unified Information Portal on Thursday.The country a...
Zambia President Edgar Lungu said on Thursday the state must assume a significant stake in selected mines to benefit the country beyond taxes.I must mention that this is not nationalisation, Lungu said as he launched an economic recovery pl...
Director Nitya Mehra, who has helmed the short Chaand Mubarak for Amazons anthology feature Unpaused, says the movie is a relevant commentary on the polarised state of society today. Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the entire...
Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir on Thursday announced a dramatic end to his international cricket career, alleging that he has been mentally tortured by his national boards management. The 28-year-old left-arm pacer made the surprise ann...