This was first meeting on how to strengthen party; conclave on lines of Shimla, Panchmarhi would happen: Cong's Prithviraj Chavan.

The suspected Russian hack of U.S. government agencies has led to heated rhetoric from lawmakers, with U.S. Senator Dick Durbin calling it virtually a declaration of war and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio saying that America must retaliate, and n...
Expressing displeasure over the absence of the 2008 Malegaon blast accused during a hearing on Saturday, despite strict orders for their physical appearance, a special NIA court in Mumbai directed them to remain present on January 4, when t...
The eighth and final phase of the District Development Council DDC elections recorded nearly 41 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm across 28 constituencies spread over 18 districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said. The voting,...
Senior RSS ideologue and the first spokesperson of the organization Madhav Govind Vaidya died here on Saturday afternoon, his family said. He was 97.Vishnu Vaidya, his grandson, told PTI that he died at a private hospital at 3.35 pm. He had...