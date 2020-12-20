With 1,091 fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbs to 6,17,005; death toll goes up by 26: Authorities.

... ...
London and southeast England may stay under tighter coronavirus curbs for some time, Britains health minister suggested on Sunday, adding that dropping plans to ease restrictions for Christmas was needed to stem a fast-spreading new strain....
Several European countries placed new restrictions on travel to and from the United Kingdom on Sunday due to concern over a new strain of the coronavirus that is spreading rapidly there.Belgium said it would close its borders to trains and ...
Former Karnataka Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday voiced concern over recent incidents of labour unrest at some private units in the state, saying such incidents were not conducive for industrial growth and all iss...
A recent study has found out that Stem cell treatment for vascular diseases can be predicted through real-time observation. In the study which was published in the journal Biomaterials, therapeutic efficacy prediction was done using initial...